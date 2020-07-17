From 'Extraction' to 'The Irishman': Netflix's most popular original movies ever
Check out the most popular ones on the OTT here
Extraction
Chris Hemsworth's action-thriller 'Extraction', delivered the biggest audience of any Netflix original movie in its first four weeks. The movie follows a story of a black-market mercenary who has nothing to lose is hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. But in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible.
Bird Box
A dystopian thriller 'Bird Box,' has over 89 million views. The Susanne Bier directorial is based on the 2014 novel of the same name by Josh Malerman. The film follows the story of a woman, played by Sandra Bullock, as she tries to protect herself and two children from malevolent supernatural entities that make people who look at them go insane and kill themselves.
Spenser Confidential
'Spenser Confidential' made it up to the three most-watched movies by taking the 3rd spot it gained with 85 million views. Peter Berg directorial is an adaptation of the 2013 novel Robert B. Parker's 'Wonderland' by author Ace Atkins. The movie unravels a twisted murder conspiracy when a former police detective returns to Boston's criminal underworld.
6 Underground
Ryan Reynolds' action thriller '6 Underground ' gained over 83 billion views. '6 Underground' follows the story of a six individuals from all around the globe, each the very best at what they do, have been chosen not only for their skill, but for a unique desire to delete their pasts to change the future.
Murder Mystery
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston's 'Murder Mystery' gained the 5th position in the list with 73 million views. The comedy-mystery follows the story of a New York cop and his wife go on a European vacation to reinvigorate the spark in their marriage. A chance encounter leads to them being framed for the murder of an elderly billionaire.
The Irishman
Martin Scorsese's gangster drama, 'The Irishman' is at the sixth position by gaining 64 millionviews. The gangster drama follows Frank Sheeran as he recalls his past years' working for the crime family and his involvement with his good friend Jimmy Hoffa's disappearance in 1975.
The crime-thriller received widespread critical acclaim, with particular praise for Scorsese's direction and the performances of Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci.
Triple Frontier
Triple Frontier is at 7th position, the adventure film gained over 63 million views. J. C. Chandor directorial stars Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, and Pedro Pascal as a group of former U.S. Army Delta Force soldiers who reunite to plan a heist of a South American crime lord.
The Wrong Missy
'The Wrong Missy' is an American romantic comedy collected over 59 million views. Tyler Spinde directorial follows the story of a Tim thinks, who invited the woman of his dreams on a work retreat to Hawaii, realizing too late he mistakenly texted someone from a nightmare blind date.
The Platform
Spanish science fiction-horror 'The Platform' directed by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia takes the 9th position with 56 million views. The Spanish drama follows the story of prisoners housed in vertical cells watch as inmates in the upper cells are fed while those below starve.
The Perfect Date
'The Perfect Date' makes it to the top 10, with 48 million views. The teen romantic comedy film, directed by Chris Nelson follows a story of a high school student creates an app to offer his services as a fake date to make money for college. When he develops feelings for someone, his plan gets complicated.