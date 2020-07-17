From 'Extraction' to 'The Irishman': Netflix's most popular original movies ever

Bird Box

A dystopian thriller 'Bird Box,' has over 89 million views. The Susanne Bier directorial is based on the 2014 novel of the same name by Josh Malerman. The film follows the story of a woman, played by Sandra Bullock, as she tries to protect herself and two children from malevolent supernatural entities that make people who look at them go insane and kill themselves.

