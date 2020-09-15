Cardi B, BTS take top spots on inaugural Billboard's Global 200 & Global Excl. US list

In a first ever, Billboard has released two new lists titled Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. US charts that ranks songs based on streaming and sales data from more than 200 territories.

Featuring on the Global 200 list is Cardi B’s ‘WAP’ that also has Megan Thee Stallion. The ‘WAP’ song leads with 100.9 million global streams and 23,000 global downloads sold in the week ending September 10.

On number 2 is Korean pop band BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ with 83.4 million streams and 36,000 sold.

While ‘Dynamite’ was the top-selling title, ‘WAP’ was the most-streamed song of the week globally.

24kGoldn's ‘Mood’ (60.2 million streams, 12,000 sold), Maluma's all-Spanish-language ‘Hawái’ (94 million streams, 3,000 sold) and Drake's ‘Laugh Now Cry Later,’ featuring Lil Durk (51.4 million streams, 6,000 sold), round out the Billboard Global 200 chart's top five at numbers 3, 4 and 5, respectively.

On the Billboard Global 200's top 10, Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo's ‘Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)’ places at No. 6, followed by The Weeknd's ‘Blinding Lights’ (No. 7), Blackpink and Selena Gomez's ‘Ice Cream’ (No. 8), DaBaby's ‘Rockstar,’ featuring Roddy Ricch (No. 9), and Harry Styles' ‘Watermelon Sugar’ (No. 10).

‘Hawái’ Leads First Billboard Global 200 Excl. U.S. On second position is ‘Dynamite’ by BTS and Cardi B’s ‘WAP’ at number 3.