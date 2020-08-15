Cardi B spent over $100K on COVID-19 testing before started filming for 'WAP' music video

It is not an easy task to shoot in the age of coronavirus.

Recently Cardi B revealed the amount she had paid to make sure that the set of the 'WAP' video was the safest workplace possible for all of the crew and celebrity guest stars.



The rapper said she had spent $ 100,000 for COVID-19 tests before the shooting, ''It was kind of weird shooting the video in the age of corona," Cardi told a news agency. "Like, we had to spend $100,000 just on testing. Everybody on the shoot had to get tested for coronavirus."

"We had a tiger and a leopard there, but we didn’t film with them in there because of safety and because of the pandemic," she added. The new video 'WAP' also features stars like Megan Thee Stallion, Kylie Jenner, and Normani.

The song is a major hit and has garnered over 26 million views in its first 24 hours on YouTube.

The video is raging controversy since its release, and by responding to it Cardi said, "I've been surprised by the reaction, honestly," the Grammy winner said.

She continued: "I knew it was gonna have a big impact, I guess, because of me and Megan. But I didn't know it was going to be so controversial. I never expected that you know, conservatives and Republicans were going to be talking about the song." Cardi isn't concerned about the criticism at all, admitting the publicity is good for her record sales.