New Delhi, India

Netizens are seemingly not happy with Nick Jonas and Elon Musk's friendship! And, guess who are they complaining to? Jonas' wife and actress Priyanka Chopra.

Jonas irked his fans on the X when he responded to a post of the controversial figure and the owner of the social media handle. This all started after the ''Sucker'' singer reacted to Musk's post that had a GIF of the Jonas Brothers.

On Wednesday (Dec 18), Musk responded to an article that was about how his Tesla is up 100% since Donald Trump's win in the presidential election 2024.

Reacting to the article, Musk wrote in the caption, reading, “tables had turned” along with a GIF showing Nick and Kevin Jonas turning the table and Joe Jonas entering the room.

Soon the GIF caught the singer's eye, he went on to share a photo of the billionaire and wrote, “Take us to the Year 3000''

Nick’s post seemingly hinted at their good bond and how he's promoting him and his business. Several netizens went on to slam the singer, and some even went on to question whether the Jonas Brothers are Republicans.

Following the singer's reaction, several X users started mentioning Elon's controversies and statements.

One user wrote, ''Nick stop this we all prayed for you in social studies class when you announced your diabetes in the middle of the day.”

Another user wrote,''I hope one day your daughter meets a man who treats her like Elon and the rest of his friends treat women. ? Let’s see how supportive you are then.''

One Instagram user went on to comment on Priyanka's recent post featuring Nick, saying that she has married a man with a mentality. An IG user wrote, ''I thought you were an advocate for women! I can’t believe the man you married has that mentality.''

Nick has not yet reacted to the online criticism.

Elon, the owner of Tesla and Twitter, has been one of the high-profile polarising figures, who has been dominating the headlines with his actions and views.