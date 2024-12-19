New Delhi

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seemed to have put their divorce on hold. Not because they are contemplating getting back together, but because the split is not happening as amicably as they initially wanted. Reports state that tensions are running high behind the scenes as they struggle to finalise details of their divorce.

Affleck has been spending more time with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and avoiding any kind of contact with Lopez. Affleck and Lopez's complicated co-parenting decision has only added more complications to the matter as they both seek a smooth transition for their blended families.

Ben Affleck and JLo’s divorce delayed

JLo filed for divorce without a lawyer on the couple’s second wedding anniversary earlier this year in August. Since then, the two have largely been spending time apart and rarely been seen together, despite their attempts to present a friendly split.

Now a source told In Touch that the situation has grown “increasingly tense and argumentative,” with Affleck choosing to spend more time with Garner than addressing the ongoing divorce.

Meanwhile, sources have cited that Lopez is feeling "sidelined and frustrated," believing Affleck should meet her demands. Affleck remains resolute believing he has been fair and that Lopez is deliberately prolonging the process.

“It’s been six months since she filed and nothing has been resolved, it doesn’t seem like they’re anywhere close to finalising the divorce,” the source added.

The insider continued, “They both said they wanted to do it amicably and have even talked a good game about wanting to consciously uncouple, but that plan seems to be out the window because they can’t agree on how to divide things up, which of course is affecting things.”

The divorce argument was inevitable as the couple had entered into matrimony on uneven footing. Lopez's $400 million net worth greatly outweighed Affleck’s $150 million, and there was no prenup in place.

“She’s worth more than twice as much as him so it’s especially hard for him not to see this as her being vindictive and greedy,” the source added. “They both say they’re desperate to avoid more drama, but the longer this drags on, the worse it’s going to get.”

Lopez and Affleck married in 2022 after a year of dating. The couple were previously engaged in 2002 only to break up a year later.

Bennifer's co-parenting woes

Lopez and Affleck continue to struggle with their divorce as they try to make sense of their complicated co-parenting situation.

Affleck and JLo share five children in total, including Affleck’s three with Garner- Violet, 19, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, and Lopez’s twins Max and Emme from her marriage to Marc Anthony.

According to reports, Lopez has been encouraging Ben to prioritise their blended family scene, “because the situation is so new, and it’s vital that they all get off to a good start following the divorce, and just establish a pattern.”

However, despite the differences and complications in the case, the two have spent time with their respective families at school events and family outings.

Sources suggest these positive aspects of their relationship are here to stay. “They have every intention of staying connected,” a source told Page Six.

To keep their families united, the ex-couple has been attending family-themed events together, like brunches in Beverly Hills. The source emphasized that “they remain close with each other’s children” and consider themselves a blended family in many ways.