New Delhi, India

It was a sweet moment for the Oppenheimer couple, director Christopher Nolan and producer Emma Thomas who were honoured with knighthood and damehood at the Buckingham Palace. King Charles of Britain bestowed the honour on the couple who have worked together on multiple films and all of them have been super successful in terms of critical acclaim and box office numbers.

Advertisment

The couple received the honours at the Buckingham Palace. They have worked together on some of the biggest blockbusters including The Dark Knight trilogy and their most recent venture, the epic biopic Oppenheimer.

Nolan and Thomas on meeting King Charles

On meeting the King, Christopher Nolan said, it was “really wonderful” and that receiving the honours was “very special”. Nolan’s wife Emma who is now a Dame said that receiving the honour was “mind-blowing” and she had “never even dreamed of anything like this happening”, adding it was “even more meaningful” to be honoured alongside her husband.

Advertisment

Speaking to the PA news agency, Nolan added that “it was very nice that he knew our work and was aware of it, and, yes, he was hoping that I would take this as encouragement to do more of it.”

Dame Emma added, “He’d seen Oppenheimer, and he liked it, so that was very gratifying to hear.”

She added, “What I was really thrilled by is the fact that I’ve heard anecdotally since about lots of younger people having their first experience of this story on the big screen, and then delving deeper and doing more of their own research into the events that we portrayed.”

Advertisment

Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas are married and have four kids. They met while studying at University College London (UCL), with Nolan introducing Thomas to the university’s film society, where he was president and produced short films.

Also read: Here's what disgraced music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs will have for Christmas dinner in jail

Since marrying in 1997, the couple have co-founded and run a production company, Syncopy, which has been behind many of their blockbusters. Nolan said his partnership with Thomas had been “incredibly important”, adding they had been able to “achieve so much more together than we would have been able to individually”.

Emma also spoke a little about their family and how as a unit they “love” to watch films, adding “So long as there are great movies and cinemas we will be there”. The producer said it was not possible to “replicate that sort of magic in your own home or watching just with one or two people”.