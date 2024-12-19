New Delhi, India

Sean "Diddy" Combs would have never imagined that he'd spend Christmas in jail but here's how luck would have it.

Sean “Diddy” currently awaits trial and has pleaded not guilty to charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation for prostitution. He will thus spend this Christmas at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center. He will be put on trial in May 2025.

Diddy keeping himself busy with games

According to various reports, Diddy has apparently taken to life in prison quite well. As per People reports, he keeps himself engaged in card games and basketball during recreational hours. He also receives weekday visits from family members.

Inmates are also apparently friendly with him. People report that a former inmate shared, “He’s well-liked inside prison. People are getting along with him.”

This is what Diddy will have for Christmas

For Christmas morning, inmates will be served breakfast at 6 a.m., consisting of fruit, cereal, breakfast cake, and skim milk, based on a prison menu. The same menu will be offered on Christmas Eve, though pastries will replace the cake.

Lunch on Christmas Day will include baked Cornish hen or BBQ tofu, accompanied by macaroni and cheese, spinach, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, a holiday dessert, and a beverage.

On Christmas Eve, lunch will have a baked chicken patty sandwich with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on a hamburger bun, or a chickpea burger served with steamed rice, pinto beans, fruit, and a beverage.

For Christmas dinner, the jail will give its inmates two peanut butter and jelly sandwiches on whole wheat bread, potato chips, fruit, and a beverage. This is the same meal that was served to the inmates on Thanksgiving. Christmas Eve dinner, however, will include turkey roast or Navy beans, baked sweet potato, mixed vegetables, whole wheat bread with margarine, and a beverage.

Bail rejected for Diddy thrice

Meanwhile, Sean “Diddy” had applied for bail but he got rejected on multiple occasions. Three different judges rejected his bail plea. The first was denied in September, a day after his arrest. The second was denied on September 18 citing concerns of witness tampering. His most recent bail request was rejected on November 27.