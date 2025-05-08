India’s Film Heritage Foundation (FHF), with its to preserve South Asia's cinematic legacy, recently announced its participation in the Cannes Film Festival 2025 with the world premieres of two meticulously restored masterpieces: Satyajit Ray’s Bengali film Aranyer Din Ratri (1970) and Sumitra Peries’ Sinhalese film Gehenu Lamai (1978).

Cannes Classics

These two films will be showcased at Cannes in the Cannes Classic section, highlighting the importance of film preservation and celebrating the rich cinematic heritage of India and Sri Lanka.

The selection of these two films marks the fourth consecutive year that Film Heritage Foundation has been invited to present its restoration work at Cannes Classics. FHF’s previous Cannes presentations include Aravindan Govindan’s Thamp in 2022, Aribam Syam Sharma’s Ishanou in 2023, and Shyam Benegal’s Manthan in 2024, each contributing to a growing appreciation for South Asian cinema on the global stage.

Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, Director, Film Heritage Foundation remarks, “Working on the restoration of Satyajit Ray’s Aranyer Din Ratri has been an incredibly moving experience. Seeing the film's beauty and artistry revitalized after 56 years – from its haunting score and the captivating chemistry of its cast, to the unforgettable grace of Sharmila Tagore and Ray's sensitive portrayal of the Santhal tribals – has been a true privilege.”

“Equally profound was the journey of restoring Sumitra Peries' 'Gehenu Lamai.' I remember so vividly the day Sumitra-ji entrusted me with a DVD of the film, her handwritten notes a testament to her deep affection for this work. Watching it, I was struck by the film's poetic imagery and the delicate assuredness with which she navigated the fragile emotions of her young actors.”

Aranyer Din Ratri (Days And Nights In The Forest)

Satyajit Ray's Aranyer Din Ratri, a seminal work in the canon of Indian cinema, has been meticulously restored through a synergistic collaboration between The Film Foundation’s World Cinema Project, Film Heritage Foundation and The Criterion Collection /Janus Films.



The premiere of Aranyer Din Ratri in Cannes will be presented by a distinguished cohort of film luminaries, including filmmaker and Board Member of The Film Foundation Wes Anderson, film’s lead actress Sharmila Tagore, Simi Garewal, producer Purnima Dutta, Executive Director of The Film Foundation Margaret Bodde, Director of Film Heritage Foundation Shivendra Singh Dungarpur and Peter Becker and Fumiko Takagi of The Criterion Collection / Janus Films.

Wes Anderson states, “Anything signed by Satyajit Ray must be cherished and preserved; but the nearly-forgotten Days and Nights in the Forest is a special/particular gem... Made in 1970. Modern and novelistic. Ray worked in terrain perhaps more familiar to Cassavetes. A clash/negotiation between castes and sexes. Urbans and rurals. Selfish men and their hopes and cruelties and spectacular lack of wisdom. Women who see through them. The great Soumitra Chatterjee: lost but searching. The great Sharmila Tagore: mysterious, cerebral, mesmerizing. From the master, another masterpiece.”

Gehenu Lamai (Girls)

Sumitra Peries' debut film, Gehenu Lamai, has been meticulously restored by Film Heritage Foundation under the aegis of FISCH (France- India – Sri Lanka Cine Heritage – Saving Film Across Borders).

The premiere of Gehenu Lamai will be graced by the presence of its lead stars, Wasanthi Chathurani, Ajith Jinadasa and Shyama Ananda alongside a distinguished delegation including Director of Film Heritage Foundation Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, Chairperson of the Lester James Peries and Sumitra Peries Foundation Gayathri Mustachi and actor, director and Head of the Gamini Fonseka Foundation Dammith Fonseka.