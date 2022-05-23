Cannes 2022: Women activists protest against domestic violence with smoke grenades

A few days after a woman, who stripped off her clothes and protested against the rape on the Cannes red carpet, now a group of women have again used the prestigious event to raise awareness against male violence.



A group of woman wearing black cloths walked the red carpet with the white banner featuring the victims of domestic violence in France. The protestors were also holding smoke grenades.



There's no information on who has carried out this protest. However, the banner had a names of total 129 woman who were victims of domestic violence since the last Cannes festival in France, via Daily Mail.



The videos and photos from the event have taken the internet by storm.

Feminist protest at Holy Spider premier #Cannes pic.twitter.com/VCEz0aI3BW — Gregory Ellwood - CANNES - The Playlist 🎬 (@TheGregoryE) May 22, 2022 ×

The protestors took the red carpet just before the premiere of the film 'Holy Spider'. The movie by director Ali Abbasi is set in the city of Mashhad, Iran and follows the story of a female journalist investigating a serial killer whose target is sex workers in the city.



The movie is loosely based on the real-life story of serial killer Saeed Hanaei, who killed 16 women between 2000 and 2001.

This was the second protest of the Frech festival, before this an unidentified woman protested against the sexual violence in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. It happened during the premiere of George Miller's 'Three Thousand Years of Longing'.

The woman who shouted 'Don't rape us!' stripped down her clothes to show her message 'Stop raping us' written on her torso next to the Ukraine flag colours blue and yellow.