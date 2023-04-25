Canadian actor, 22, dies after undergoing 12 surgeries to look like BTS' Jimin

Canadian actor Saint Von Colucci, who underwent over a dozen plastic surgeries to resemble popular K-pop star Jimin, breathed his last at a South Korean hospital on Sunday morning (April 23). Unfortunately, he suffered complications from the cosmetic procedures he had a few months ago. He was just 22 years old.

His publicist, Eric Blake, spoke to DailyMail on Monday and shared that he spent over $220,000 on 12 plastic surgeries so that he could play the K-pop star for a US streaming network. On Saturday night, he went into surgery to get the jaw implants removed that he got last November.

Following the operation, which he apparently knew was risky, the actor developed an infection and had to be intubated. He died hours later.

Blake further told the publication that Von Colucci moved to South Korea from Canada in 2019 to get into the music industry. He was working as a trainee for one of the three big South Korean Entertainment companies.

"It's very tragic and very unfortunate," says Blake, who started working with the young actor in March 2022. "He was very insecure about his looks. He had a very square jawline and chin and he didn't like the shape of it because he thought it was too wide and wanted a V-shape, the shape many Asians have."

Last year, he underwent major jaw surgery and according to the publicist, he knew about the risks.

Blake says it was really hard for the young actor to get assignments in South Korea and he often faced discrimination because of his looks. Under pressure, he decided to completely change his face and undergo risky surgeries.

Von Colucci filmed an eight-episode Korean drama series called Pretty Lies, natively titled Cogimar, from June to December last year. He played one of the main characters as an international student. While most details about the show are currently under wraps, it's expected to air on a major US streaming network in October.

