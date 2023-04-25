American Horror Story Season 12 FIRST look: Cara Delevingne and Emma Roberts spotted filming in NYC

On Monday, Cara Delevingne was spotted on the set of American Horror Story Season 12 in New York City. Dressed in an all-black ensemble with a hint of red, she was seen shooting alongside Emma Roberts for the upcoming entry of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's long-running FX anthology, dubbed Delicate and based on a forthcoming book.

Several social media portals have shared Delevingne's BTS photos from the set of AHS. Many are excited to see the new addition to the AHS team. Social media is currently brimming with loved-up posts for the 30-year-old model-turned-actress.

Check out the viral photos here:

Cara Delevingne has joined the cast of ‘American Horror Story’ Season 12 alongside Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts. pic.twitter.com/vF1TfSq1Yu — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 25, 2023

Cara Delevingne is seen on the set of "American Horror Story" in New York City. pic.twitter.com/w00hPVszzI — @21metgala (@21metgala) April 25, 2023

FIRST LOOK: Cara Delevingne and Emma Roberts on the set of “American Horror Story” Season 12! pic.twitter.com/Wa5caDDcQK — The AHS Zone (@ahszone) April 25, 2023

Earlier this week, it was reported that Kim Kardashian has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the show and a character has been specifically written keeping the reality star in mind.

"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," said AHS co-creator Murphy in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role, especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything, we have ever done."

For the first time in the anthology's history, AHS will be written and run by a single writer, Halley Feiffer, and it will also lean into some source material. The season will be based on Danielle Valentine's upcoming novel Delicate Condition.

The new season of AHS is being executive produced by Murphy, co-creator Brad Falchuk, Feiffer, Alexis Martin Woodall and Scott Robertson. A summer premiere is anticipated, with the makers expected to announce an exact date in June.

Coming to Delevingne's movie front, she was last seen in Tell It Like a Woman, an American–Italian anthology film consisting of seven short inspirational and empowering stories about women.

