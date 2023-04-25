Alec Baldwin back on Rust set post fatal shooting episode

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin has resumed shooting for Rust, the infamous Western that saw a death last year as cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died by accident when a gun was fired accidently. The shooting of the project has now resumed after New Mexico prosecutors dropped involuntary manslaughter charges against the actor, who fired the shots.

Filming on the project resumed last week at Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana. In an Instagram post, Alec Baldwin confirmed he was on set. He wrote, “Now outside of Bozeman to complete RUST. Montana is stunning.”

The Western is expected to complete production by the end of May.

All work on Rust had stopped in October 2021. Back then, a revolver that Alec Baldwin was holding discharged, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. As part of the settlement, Halyna Hutchins’ widower, Matthew Hutchins, is now an executive producer on the movie and he also has struck a deal to get a documentary on the life and work of the cinematographer.

As for new regulations, no production can now get live ammunition on any film set. Prior to clearing its members for work on the production, the Directors Guild of America said in a statement that the group “insisted upon extensive additional safety requirements, including dedicated safety personnel to assess risk and be present on-set throughout the production.” The guild stressed that, “Only once these conditions were met did we allow our members to work on the project.”

On the new beginning, director Joel Souza said, “Though bittersweet, I am grateful that a brilliant and dedicated new production team is joining the former cast and crew to complete what Halyna and I started.”

