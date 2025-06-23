Global sensation K-pop group BTS member Suga was recently discharged from military service a few days back. The Singer and Severance Hospital in South Korea is reportedly establishing a specialized treatment center to support the treatment and social independence of patients with autism spectrum disorder. Suga, who has consistently been engaged in charity work has made a donation of approximately $3.6 million for the treatment center. It is named after his real name, supporting children with autism, as per reports.

BTS' Suga heartfelt initiative for autism center, fans react

Suga is known for his support towards mental health and other aspects as well. The new facility, which is reportedly set to open in September, will offer mental health care and energy for young people with autism spectrum disorder. The center will provide language, psychological and behavioural therapy, and run programs that combine clinical treatment and research.

This move of Suga's has deeply moved the netizens and appreciate him for his generous decision on social media. One user wrote, "I can't- this brings me so much joy and emotion. I'll be starting to study RBT with works with ABA and this is just more of a push of motion I need to work hard do well at my job, and help children like my brother. My heart is so full". Another user wrote, "Great move, this should give him positive PR". "God I'm so profoundly proud of the work Yoongi is doing and has done for his community. The astonishing amount of care and love it takes to dedicate your time and your life to helping those who struggle. Especially when you understand that struggle is deep. I love this man", wrote the third user.

Based on this, they developed the 'MIND' program, a social skills group program that combines musical content with existing social skills training programs. The MIND program is an acronym that contains the meaning of 'enhancing interaction and sensory experiences through music (Music), encountering opportunities to form social relationships and communicate (Interaction), learning the process of naturally forming relationships through a community (Network), and learning about a society that respects individual diversity and gets along together (Diversity).'

What's next for BTS?

According to The Korea Herald, BTS will be gearing up for their full group comeback in March 2026. The member's RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, J-hope, and Jungkook have finally reunited after the members' mandatory 18-month military service.