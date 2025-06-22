LOGIN
8 Must-watch South Korean films on Netflix: 20th Century Girl, Sweet&Sour, Tune in for Love and more

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Jun 22, 2025, 22:39 IST | Updated: Jun 22, 2025, 22:39 IST

The vibrant world of South Korean films has something to offer everyone through Netflix, with various genres, be it Tune in for Love, Love and Leashes, and more.

Best South Korean films you can watch on Netflix
Best South Korean films you can watch on Netflix

South Korean films are known for their intriguing storytelling across genres be it thriller, romance, and suspense. These films have even gained international recognition for their high-quality production and unique perspectives. Check out some of the best movies.

Dream
Dream

Sports comedy drama Dream tells the story of a group of homeless men who train, with sheer hard work and dedication to compete in the Homeless World Cup, despite a cranky coach.

Silenced
Silenced

Silenced is about a deeply religious man, held in great esteem by society, who watches his prestige crumble to dust when the new teacher becomes the voice of his sexually abused students who are hearing impaired.

Ballerina
Ballerina

Ballerina tells the story of a former bodyguard Ok-ju, who is grieving the loss of a best friend and sets out to fulfill her dear friend's last wish: sweet, sweet revenge.

Sweet & Sour
Sweet & Sour

Romantic comedy Sweet & Sour tells the story of a couple who endures the highs and lows, despite facing real-world opportunities and challenges, and are trying to make a long-distance relationship survive.

Lucid Dream
Lucid Dream

The sci-fi thriller Lucid Dream tells the story of Dae-ho, a journalist, who strives to find his missing son three years after he was kidnapped. He resorts to a lucid dream to investigate the episode and solve the case.

20th Century Girl
20th Century Girl

It tells the story of a teen girl who has her eyes set on a boy for her lovesick best friend. However, things become complicated when she falls in love and is forced to choose between love and friendship.

Love and Leashes
Love and Leashes

Tune in for Love
Tune in for Love

Tune in for Love, based in the 1990s, is the story about Mi Soo and optimistic Hyun Woo meet at a bakery and fall in love while exchanging stories on a radio station, but while their paths keep crossing, the timing never seems to work out.

