BTS release concept photos ahead of ‘Butter’ CD single release on July 9

Post release of their hit single ‘Butter’, K pop band BTS is now gearing up for the release of their CD single release which features another new track.

While they have been teasing the news of a new single, they have remained quite tight-lipped about it. Reports suggest that the song will be called ‘Permission to Dance’.

After releasing two versions of concept photos for their song ‘Permission to Dance’, BTS has dropped the third version of the concept photos on June 29.

In the new concept photos, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook embrace the summer vibe in denims and overalls.

See for yourself:

Meanwhile, BTS' recent single 'Butter' which released on May 21, is at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart for five consecutive weeks. This makes the K pop band the first Asian act in history to achieve this milestone. The group has broken the tie with Aerosmith and surpassed their 23-year-old record with the track 'I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing'.

As for the 'Butter' single CD, it will be released in two versions - Peaches and Cream. The new track details are yet to be announced officially. It will be released on July 9, 2021.