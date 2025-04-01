Great news for BTS member J-Hope. The singer has been enjoying a successful year as the singer’s latest song “Mona Lisa” has grabbed a decent position in Billboard HOT 100 list. This is his third song this year which has become a hit.

Notably, all his previous releases of the year, are also in the same coveted list.

J-Hope's "Mona Lisa" is a chartbuster

“Mona Lisa” released on March 21. It is a hip-hop/R&B track. In the song, he compares a person’s charisma to the iconic painting of the same name by celebrated artist Leonardo da Vinci. In the song, he sings about true beauty which comes from within and i snot limited to good looks.

J-Hope marketed this song as a gift for his fans.

According to the latest Billboard chart released on March 31, “Mona Lisa” debuted at #65 on the HOT 100 chart, making it the highest-charting K-pop song of 2025 so far. This is also J-Hope’s second-best solo debut and his seventh song to make it onto the charts.

“Mona Lisa” secured the 9th spot on Billboard Global 200 Excl. US, his entry in the Top 10 as a soloist.

His highest HOT 100 ranking is #60 with “On the Street”, followed closely by “Mona Lisa” (#65), “Sweet Dreams” (#66), “Chicken Noodle Soup” (#81), “MORE” (#82), “LV Bag” (#83), and “Arson” (#96).

J-Hope has now tied fellow BTS memver Jungkook as the Korean soloist with the most entries on the HOT 100 chart. They both share seven songs in their career which have entered Billboard HOT 100.

In other news, J-Hope is set to complete his North American leg of the tour “HOPE ON THE STAGE” with final shows in LA on April 4, 6 at BMO Stadium. He will kick off the Asia leg with shows in Manila on April 12-13 followed by Siatama (April 19-20), Singapore (April 26-27), and more.

