Good news for ARMY as BTS member J-Hope is officially heading out for his first solo world tour.

The K-pop star, J-Hope as part of the solo tour, will travel to 15 cities including six stops in the US. This solo tour will be a part of the Hope on the Stage Tour by Hype which is the parent company of BTS’ label BigHit Music. The announcement was made on January 14.

Everything we know about the solo tour

BTS star J-Hope will go on his US tour following a three-day run in Seoul. In the US, he will kickstart the tour at New York’s Barclays starting March 13. He will then make pitstops in Chicago, Mexico City, San Antonio and Oakland.

J-Hope whose real name is Hoseok Jung will end the North American run at Los Angeles’ BMO Stadium considering everything is fine and under control after the devastating wildfires that have paused all events in the city. Once this culminates, it will mark the first time that a Korean solo artist headlines a US stadium.

After the North American leg of the tour, he will then perform in Asian countries like the Philippines, and Singapore among others.

How to tune in if you can’t attend

All three nights of J-Hope’s Seoul stop will be available for fans to live stream on Hybe’s fan platform, Weverse.

The tour marks J-Hope’s first tour as a solo artist. He’s performed solo before but never a standalone tour. He lasrt performed in Lollapalooza’s flagship Chicago festival in 2022.

He isn’t the first BTS member performing as fellow member Suga, whose real name is Yoongi Min, embarked on his own world tour Suga Agust D Tour in 2023.

In October 2022, J-Hope and his fellow group members — RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook — performed a massive free concert, titled Yet to Come, in Busan, South Korea.