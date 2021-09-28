BTS make record with historic number of album copies sold in Japan

K pop band BTS is at it again as they make a record in Japan having become the first Korean pop group to sell 1 million copies of BTS, THE BEST.

The album, which originally released on June 16 this year, recorded a jaw-dropping 807,056 copies sold within the first week of its release.

As per Billboard Japan, the album is the first to reach the impressive milestone, in 16 years.

The feat was last achieved by BoA’s Best of Soul in 2005.

BTS, meanwhile, announced their first offline concert since the start of the pandemic. It will take place in Los Angeles in the US. They announced the concert dates -- November 27th and 28th and December 1st and 2nd. Their US tour has been dubbed as 'BTS Permission to Dance on Stage-LA'.

The concerts will mark the first time the group have performed live for an in-person audience since 2019’s BTS World Tour ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’ trek. BTS had to cancel their Map of the Soul Tour in August earlier this year after postponing the dates several times owing to the pandemic.

Recently, BTS performed the same hit song Permission to Dance at the United Nations General Assembly. With the video becoming insanely popular among fans and infact recording a milestone viewership for UNGA summit, the K pop band grew in popularity. There was however a controversry when James Corden joked about their popularity and called BTS fans "15-year-old girls" that upset the fanbase. James Corden slammed for calling BTS Army '15-year-old girls', deletes video

