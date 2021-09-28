BTS to tour US with 'Permission To Dance' this fall 

The pandemic may have affected concerts worldwide but K-pop band BTS is making up for the lost time. The band have announced new US concert dates that will take place this fall.



The band of seven recently addressed the UN General Assembly and even performed their hit 'Permission To Dance' at the summit.

Their US tour has been dubbed as 'BTS Permission to Dance on Stage-LA'. The pop stars will be performing 4 nights at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium on November 27th and 28th and December 1st and 2nd.

The concerts will mark the first time the group have performed live for an in-person audience since 2019’s BTS World Tour ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’ trek.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale from October 9th. Fans who purchased VIP tickets to 2020’s Map of the Soul Tour – North America will get first dibs to presale tickets, which launches on October 5th.



Others who bought tickets for Map of the Soul Tour may access the presale beginning on October 6th. On October 8th and 9th, Fanclub Army membership and generall verified fan presales take place, respectively.



BTS had to cancel their Map of the Soul Tour in August earlier this year after postponing the dates several times owing to the pandemic.