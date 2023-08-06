BTS' Jungkook delights fans by humming Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR during live interaction

Jungkook, the youngest member of the globally acclaimed South Korean boy band BTS, left his Indian fans in awe when he hummed the award-winning song "Naatu Naatu" from the Telugu blockbuster film RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli. The unexpected musical nod came during a live interaction between Jungkook and his fans on the social media platform WeVerse.

During the live interaction, a fan asked Jungkook if he has watched the hit Indian movie featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Instead of directly responding to the query, the 25-year-old sensation chose to hum the tune of "Naatu Naatu".

For Indian admirers of both BTS and RRR, this connection was particularly special. Many took to social media platforms to express their enthusiasm and delight. One fan shared, "That’s really a special feeling for Indian ARMYs when he mentions anything related to India."

Another fan, equally thrilled, exclaimed, "Finally, I am happy he knows Telugu exists in the world." The comments section of the live session was flooded with loved-up messages, with admirers writing, "Can't believe he knows the song…"

Composed by MM Keeravani, "Naatu Naatu" earned global recognition by winning the prestigious Oscar for Best Original Song. RRR, short for "Rise Roar Revolt", is known for its grandeur and larger-than-life storytelling, making it a massive hit not only in India but also in international markets.

BTS, officially known as Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Bulletproof Boys", was formed under Big Hit Entertainment in 2010. The group comprises of seven talented members, including RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. BTS members have garnered a massive following across the globe and are known for their dynamic music, electrifying performances, and deep connection with their fans.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE