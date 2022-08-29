BTS fans back RM amid plagiarism controversy for 'Entirely'

Edited By: Kirtika Katira
Delhi, India Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 02:04 PM(IST)

BTS leader RM Photograph:( Instagram )

Follow Us

Story highlights

ARMY came out in big numbers to support BTS leader Kim Nam Joon aka RM who has been accused of plagiarizing the graphics of his upcoming project titled 'Entirety'. Read on!

BTS leader RM recently unveiled a few graphics from his upcoming project 'Entirety', which reminded some netizens of EXO member D.O.’s solo mini album 'Empathy'. Sharing side by side comparison of the two projects, several netizens started accusing RM of copying another K-pop star's concept.

Seeing the backlash grow, ARMY came out in RM's defence and started trending 'BIG HIT PROTECT NAMJOON' on micro-blogging sites. 

BTS fans aka ARMY took to social media to urge HYBE and Bighit to look into the matter. One user brushed off the accusations of plagiarism and wrote, "If u knew our leader u won't talk about some nonsense like plagiarism. He didn't copy concept. He is someone who likes book and nature so of course u will find them, in the photobook about himself #BighitProtectNamjoon. (sic)"

Another wrote, "Don't listen to that trash, calm down and remember that we will always support and love you."

The internet is divided over the accusations and RM is yet to comment on the controversy.

Here're some more tweets!

Also read: Taylor Swift makes history! Wins VMAs video of the year, announces new album

On the music front, RM is all set to feature in a collaborative music video with Balming Tiger titled 'SEXY NUKIM'. A teaser of the MV was released on Sunday and the song will drop across platforms on the 1st of September.

 

Topics

Read in App