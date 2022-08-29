BTS fans back RM amid plagiarism controversy for 'Entirely'

BTS leader RM recently unveiled a few graphics from his upcoming project 'Entirety', which reminded some netizens of EXO member D.O.’s solo mini album 'Empathy'. Sharing side by side comparison of the two projects, several netizens started accusing RM of copying another K-pop star's concept.

Seeing the backlash grow, ARMY came out in RM's defence and started trending 'BIG HIT PROTECT NAMJOON' on micro-blogging sites.

BTS fans aka ARMY took to social media to urge HYBE and Bighit to look into the matter. One user brushed off the accusations of plagiarism and wrote, "If u knew our leader u won't talk about some nonsense like plagiarism. He didn't copy concept. He is someone who likes book and nature so of course u will find them, in the photobook about himself #BighitProtectNamjoon. (sic)"

Another wrote, "Don't listen to that trash, calm down and remember that we will always support and love you."

The internet is divided over the accusations and RM is yet to comment on the controversy.

Here're some more tweets!

Remember he's the one who always supports and consoles us. His words and his motivations gave us strength. So now its our turn to protect him!!



BIGHIT PROTECT NAMJOON!! @bts_bighit@BIGHIT_MUSIC @HYBEOFFICIALtwt#BighitProtectNamjoon pic.twitter.com/7Y8pFcZoIt — Lilac (@nymphandorasbox) August 27, 2022

Baby.. i’m sorry for the chaos that’s happening right now, the hate critics etc...

Most of us didn’t know it was HOAX.

U are the most handsome for us #RM biased armys.

WE LOVE YOU NAMJOON

I really do leadernim 💜🫰🏻#NAMJOON #BighitProtectNamjoon pic.twitter.com/sVQOL0Vq7w — TwoThree 🐨🐿 (@23Tutry) August 27, 2022

armys will protect you from everything, namjoon. we will support you no matter what! ♡



BIGHIT PROTECT NAMJOON pic.twitter.com/sU5E9FH3vB — pety (@ihhnaon) August 27, 2022

well plot twist, this project is very authentic and original from namjoon HIMSELF. not bighit/hybe, no. mind you, all of these are basically namjoon's favorites and he calls it "namjooning". he didn't copy the concept.



riding a bicycle is copying a concept let my man breathe 💀 https://t.co/Kv8Tqyaqyz — channie⁷ ✨💜 #TeamLY (@channieproof) August 25, 2022

Also read: Taylor Swift makes history! Wins VMAs video of the year, announces new album

On the music front, RM is all set to feature in a collaborative music video with Balming Tiger titled 'SEXY NUKIM'. A teaser of the MV was released on Sunday and the song will drop across platforms on the 1st of September.