BTS’ ‘Butter’ tops India’s first official international singles chart

K pop band BTS continue to top charts. The Indian Music Industry (IMI) released its first-ever International Top 20 Singles Charts India and no guesses, BTS’ ‘Butter’ has topped the charts.

The charts have been tabulated using streaming figures of international singles. Every week from Friday to Thursday, global music technology leaders BMAT aggregates and consolidates the data from three leading international DSPs (Digital Service Providers) in the country – Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.

The Top 20 chart is then reviewed by the IMI Charts committee composed experts from record labels such as Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Times Music, and Warner Music Group.

BTS Butter is the band’s second English single. It broke all records as it released worldwide on June 21.

