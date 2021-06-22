Oscars: Academy board to have female majority for the first time in 94 years

A lot is going to change with The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences before they organise the next year’s Oscars. The Oscars governing body is making a drastic change in its 54-person board of governors. This is the result of this year’s Academy board elections that took place last month.

In a major change, for the first time in the organisation’s 94-year history, the majority of the board will be female -- from 26 to 31. Also the number of underrepresented racial/ethnic communities is up by 25 per cent -- from 12 to 15.

Some of them on the board for 2021-2022 cycle: Kate Amend, Craig Barron, Howard Berger, Charles Bernstein, Jon Bloom, Rob Bredow, Ruth E. Carter, Kevin Collier, Laura Dern, Teri E. Dorman, Dody J. Dorn, Ava DuVernay, Linda Flowers, DeVon Franklin, Rodrigo García, Donna Gigliotti, Whoopi Goldberg, Lynette Howell Taylor, Mark Johnson, Larry Karaszewski, Laura Karpman, Christina Kounelias, Ellen Kuras, David Linde, Isis Mussenden, Jennifer Yuh Nelson, Jan Pascale, Stephen Rivkin, Eric Roth, David Rubin, Steven Spielberg, Wynn P. Thomas, Nancy Utley, Mandy Walker, Roger Ross Williams, Janet Yang and Debra Zane.

Oscars to again allow movies on OTT platforms to compete for honours, announces ceremony date for 2022