Britney Spears thanks health care workers combating coronavirus

Britney Spears on Saturday thanked all the health care workers on the frontline of the fight against coronavirus.

The 38-year-old singer took to Instagram to share the video message."To all the workers who have put so much time and dedication into helping us during the coronavirus, I want to say thank you to all of you," the singer said."Your help and dedication mean so much to all of us and we love you," the `Toxic` singer added.

The singer has been putting in a lot of effort via social media to raise awareness about the importance of social distancing amid these trying times.

On Wednesday, the Grammy Award winner in a bid to promote social distancing shared an illustrational poster of her iconic hit "...Baby One More Time" but with a twist to the lyrics.



In the shared illustration, she is seen holding up a bottle of sanitiser, and next to that is written "my loneliness is saving me," instead of the song`s original lyrics, "my loneliness is killing me."