British Band The 1975 faces legal threat after 'performative activism' in Malaysia

Last month, the organisers of a festival in Malaysia decided to cancel the event following a contentious performance by the British band The 1975. Subsequently, the organisers have issued a legal threat against the band, sending them a warning letter seeking compensation. The controversy arose after the band's lead singer, Matt Healy, criticised Malaysia's anti-LGBT laws during their headline performance. Healy's speech, laden with strong language, and his subsequent act of kissing a fellow band member, led to the cancellation of the event in Kuala Lumpur the next day. The cancellation was prompted by a directive from Malaysia's communications ministry, which aimed to maintain a firm stance against any actions that challenged or violated Malaysian laws.

What exactly did Matty Healy do?

During the concert, Healy began a rant against Malaysia's anti-LGBT laws while under the influence of alcohol. He also destroyed a concert organiser's drone and spat on fans. The consequences of his protest were significant, resulting in the shutdown of the entire Good Vibes festival, which still had two more days left and included other international acts. Festival-goers, many of whom came from other parts of Southeast Asia and had paid considerable amounts to attend, were affected.

The reactions from the audience were mixed, with some cheering and others displaying unease. Videos on platforms like TikTok showed many young LGBT Malaysians expressing their fury at Healy's actions. They criticised him for displaying a patronising Western attitude towards Asia and highlighted the potential harm caused by such acts in their own country.

Adverse impact of Matty Healy's actions

Healy's actions were not only condemned by the country's LGBT community members, who saw it as "performative activism" potentially exacerbating their situation, but they also faced backlash from the event organisers, Future Sound Asia (FSA). FSA issued a Letter of Claim to the band, which acted as a final warning. The letter demanded that the band acknowledge their responsibility and provide compensation for the damages caused. Failure to comply would result in legal action being pursued in English courts.

FSA strongly condemned the band's behavior, specifically highlighting Healy's use of offensive language, damage to equipment, and indecent behavior on stage. According to FSA, the band had deliberately violated their agreement with the organisers, leading to the festival's cancellation and significant financial losses for FSA. This also negatively impacted local artists and businesses associated with the festival.

