Matty Healy reacts to Malaysia banning Good Vibes festival post his onstage kiss with male bandmate

In a series of events that unfolded following Matty Healy's comments against Malaysia's anti-LGBTQ+ laws and a provocative on-stage act, the Good Vibes Festival in Malaysia has been cancelled, leaving many disappointed and sparking debates on freedom of expression and LGBTQ+ rights in the country.

The lead vocalist of the British rock band The 1975, who is known for his outspoken nature and advocacy for social issues, recently reacted to the Malaysian government's decision to cancel the popular music festival and imposing a ban on the band.

"Ok well, why don’t you try and not make out with Ross for 20 years. Not as easy as it looks (sic)," Matty wrote in his recent Instagram post. Check it out below!

Malaysia has strict laws against public displays of affection and expressions of homosexuality. For many Malaysians, such actions are deemed inappropriate and offensive, and as a result, Healy's on-stage act has received significant criticism from local communities and authorities.

In light of the controversy and growing criticism, the Good Vibes Festival organisers released an official statement explaining their decision to stop The 1975's performance. They stated that while they value artistic freedom and diversity, they also respect the laws and regulations of the countries in which they operate.

Malaysia's communications minister, Fahmi Fadzil, previously condemned the band's performance on Twitter, labelling it "very disrespectful." He expressed intentions to engage local authorities and summon the festival's organisers for an explanation.

