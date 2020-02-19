BRIT Awards 2020: Here is the complete list of winners

The 40th annual Brit Awards ceremony took place on Tuesday at O2 in London. At the ceremony only eight awards were handed out.

Like the Grammys, the award ceremony featured a number of live performances. Grammy winner Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi, Harry Styles and Mabel gave highly energetic and emotional performances at the star-studded show.

Also read: Singer Lewis Capaldi wins big at BRIT awards as rapper Dave calls PM Boris Johnson racist

During the show, they also paid tribute to 'Love Island' presenter and the member of the Brits family Caroline Flack, who died on February 15.

While Billie Eilish won the award for 'International female solo artist' and Dave took 'Album of the year' prize.

Here is a complete list of winners:



Female Solo Artist: Mabel



Male Solo Artist: Stormzy



Album Of The Year: Dave: Psychodrama



The Best New Artist: Lewis Capaldi



The Best Group: Foals



International Female Solo Artist: Billie Eilish



International Male Solo Artist: Tyler, the Creator



Song of the Year: Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved