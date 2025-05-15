Published: May 15, 2025, 02:46 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 02:46 IST

Story highlights Entertainment Hollywood Bridgerton update: Netflix has announced release date for new season. The historical romantic drama will return for seasons 5 and 6.

Bridgerton update: Netflix show will return for seasons 5 and 6. The historical romantic drama around the lives of English royals has been given a go-ahead for two more seasons. The OTT also revealed the release date for season 4. Season 4 will debut in 2026.

Netflix’s Bridgerton is based on books from Julia Quinn’s romance series about eight siblings of the titular Bridgerton family. Season 4 marks the halfpoint for the Bridgerton TV series.

Bridgerton is Regency-era romance produced by Shonda Rhimes and has enjoyed massive love by fans.

NEWS: Bridgerton has been renewed for Season 5 and Season 6 — and Season 4 will premiere in 2026! pic.twitter.com/zPEdK54ZoE

The announcements were made out of Netflix’s upfront presentation to advertisers, where it revealed new footage from Bridgerton Season 4. New footage shows season leads Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha as Benedict Bridgerton and love interest Sophie Baek, respectively. In the clip from the new season, Benedict lays eyes on Sophie at a masquerade ball and it’s seemingly love at first sight.

Netflix experimented with how they released season 3 as it divided the season into two parts with first part dropping in May 2024 and the second coming in June 2024. It focused on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan).

Season 2 in March 2022 was centered on Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), and the December 2020 debut installment followed Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page).

The other Bridgerton siblings left to tell their love stories after Benedict include Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie), Francesca (Hannah Dodd), Gregory (Will Tilston) and Hyacinth (Florence Hunt).

Season 4 names include Thompson and Ha alongwith Bailey, Victor Alli (Lord John Stirling), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Julie Andrews (voice of narrator Lady Whistledown), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Masali Baduza (Michaela Stirling), Coughlan, Dodd, Daniel Francis (Lord Marcus Anderson), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Hunt, Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Jessie, Newton, Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Tilston, Polly Walker (Portia Featherington), Emma Naomi (Alice Mondrich) and Hugh Sachs (Brimsley).

Additional cast members include Ashley returning as Kate Sarhma, and series newcomers Isabella Wei, Michelle Mao and Katie Leung as Sophie Baek’s stepsisters and stepmother: Posy Li, Rosamund Li and Lady Araminta Gun.