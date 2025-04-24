Will Brad Pitt be third time lucky? If multiple reports are to be believed, the Hollywood star has proposed his girlfriend Ines de Ramon. The 61 year old actor reportedy popped the question to his 32 year old jewellery designer girlfriend just before flying to New Zeland for a long film shoot.

A source close to the couple told Radar Online, “Brad is finally feeling free of his past and the seemingly endless divorce from Angelina. He wants Ines to know he'll always be there for her, no matter how far he travels for work.”

According to the report, Brad has been showering Ines with affection and thoughtful gestures ever since the proposal. Ines has also flown down to her movie set to spend quality time with Brad, as the schedule is six weeks long.

“Brad knows how tough his divorce has been for Ines to deal with and appreciates that she continued to stand by his side, no matter how bitter the battle became or how long it dragged on,” the source added.

Brad’s third engagement

This is the actor’s third engagement and potentially his third marriage. Brad was previously married to Hollywood stars Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie.

Brad married Jennifer Aniston in 2000 and they got divorced in 2005 amid rumors of his growing closeness to Angelina Jolie during the filming of Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

Aniston filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences," and the split was finalized in October 2005.



Brad's relationship with Jolie began shortly after. The couple married in 2014 at their French estate, Chateau Miraval, and share six children—three biological and three adopted. While the two were a couple for over a decade, their marriage lasted only two years, with Jolie filing for divorce in 2016, citing "irreconcilable differences." What followed was a long, drawn divorce battle, involving custody battles and disputes over shared assets, including their winery. The divorce was finalized on December 30, 2024, concluding an eight-year legal battle.

Relationship with Ines is different

Brad’s friends state that the actor feels different with Ines, largely because she does not belong to the film industry.

“He loves being with someone who's outside the industry and doesn't feel the need to compete with him,” the insider explained. “I'm sure that's a big relief for him.”

The couple are yet to formally announce their engagement but reports state that the two will legalise their commitment in late summer or early fall with a church wedding that will likely include family, friends and some fellow A-list stars.