Jennifer Aniston's Dating History: From Brad Pitt to Justin Theroux

Is Jennifer Aniston and former US president Barack Obama dating? The speculations have taken the internet by storm.

Although neither party has spoken on it, the rumour has sparked interest in Aniston's past relationships. Take a look.

Charlie Schlatter

Jennifer had a brief romance with Charlie Schlatter when she worked with him in NBC's Ferris Bueller in 1990.

Daniel McDonald

Aniston's first long-term relationship was with actor Daniel McDonald. In an interview, she referred to him as her first love after his passing due to brain cancer.

Adam Duritz

In 1995, Jennifer had a short romance with Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz. The got to know each other through mutual friends.

Tate Donovan

Aniston dated Tate Donovan for three years from 1995 to 1998. The couple even got engaged but they were not able to make it to the aisle and broke up.

Brad Pitt

Aniston met her first husband, Brad Pitt, in 1994, but they started dating in 1998. They married in July 2000 and divorced in January 2005.

Vince Vaughn

Soon after separating from Brad, Aniston began dating actor Vince Vaughn in 2005, but they only dated for a year.

John Mayer

Aniston met John Mayer at an Oscars party in 2008 and dated him for a year before ending their brief romance.

Justin Theroux

In 2007, Aniston met Justin for the first time. But they began dating in 2011. The couple got engaged and went on to tie the knot in 2015. However, they ended their marriage in 2018 when they shockingly announced their split.

