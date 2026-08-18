/Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2: Zoya Akhtar shares major update on Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar's sequel

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is an iconic film that still has a place in the hearts of fans. Now, fifteen years after its release, director Zoya Akhtar has revealed that work on the sequel to the road-trip film is underway. However, according to her, the project is at a very early stage at the moment.

Zoya Akhtar on Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India at the Monsoon Film Festival, the director hinted that there's a possibility that Arjun, Kabir and Imran might return. "We are on it. We don’t know what will happen and what won’t if we will get to a place where it feels correct, in catching up with these characters today. But it will be nice. When it happens, I’ll announce it."

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Though there is no confirmation yet about when the film will go on floors or whether the original cast will return, audiences are excited for the continuation of the story.

Speculation around another chapter sparked a buzz last year when Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol appeared together in an advertisement. Their reunion immediately reminded audiences of the three friends they played in the original film, and many believed that the commercial could be connected to a sequel.

Recalling the reaction, Zoya said, "People thought it was a trailer,” she said. Describing the response after viewers realised that it was only an advertisement, she added, "First, they were like, ‘YEAH!’ But then I got abused in my DMs saying, ‘This was not funny.'"

In 2025, Farhan had also expressed his interest in returning as Imran in ZNMD 2. "People have been asking me questions about ZNMD 2 since 2011. This question has never left me. ZNMD was a fun ride, working with Abhay, Hrithik, Katrina and Kalki, shooting in Spain. The weather was great, the locations were outstanding. The crew was fun. If I had to repeat any film experience, in a heartbeat I would choose Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. I hope Zoya does ZNMD 2," he had said at the time.

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar takes a subtle dig at Ranveer Singh over Don 3 exit

About the film

The original film follows three childhood friends who go on a bachelor road trip across Spain. The journey eventually forces each of them to confront personal fears, relationships, and unresolved emotions.

Due to its emotional core, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara went on to become a favourite among audiences and eventually attain cult status.