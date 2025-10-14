/Happy Birthday Zoya Akhtar: Watch these 5 movies directed by 'Zo Zo'

Zoya Akhtar has gained immense popularity for making remarkable films. On her birthday today, let's recall 5 movies she directed that received great love from the audience.
Zoya Akhtar, a director, producer, and screenwriter, has worked in Hindi films and series and showcased her prolific work to audiences nationwide. Akhtar began her career by debuting as a director with Luck by Chance and has progressed in her life by directing a multi-starrer film named The Archies. Zoya has definitely made a significant impact on Bollywood throughout her journey. Here is a compiled list of 5 movies that are directed by her.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime and Netflix
A highly acclaimed movie, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, revolves around three friends named Kabir, Imran, and Arjun who plan a vacation in Spain for Kabir's bachelorette. But, the condition the three friends put on the trip is that each will decide their personal activity to do, and the other two will have to perform that activity without saying no and combat their worst fears.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime and Netflix
The movie focuses on the life story of a wealthy family, who plan a cruise trip for the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Kamal and Neelam. They then invite their close ones and friends on a cruise. However, the trip does not go as planned, leading to disagreements and tensions among the family members.
Where to watch: Netflix
The recent directed film of Zoya centres on the plot of a boy named Archie and his gang who are struggling in their friendship, romance, and Riverdale's future when they get to know that a developer is preparing a contract to demolish their childhood park.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The movie is based on a boy named Murad, an underdog, who struggles with his family chores as his father doesn't treat him and his mother well, and also gets married to another woman. His only dream is to make a bright future in the field of music and rapping. His life changed drastically when he met a local rapper, Shrikant, alias MC Sher.
Where to watch: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video
Zoya's first film as a director revolves around an aspiring actor, Vikram, who wishes to gain popularity and make it big in Bollywood. However, he somehow gets a chance to be in a movie as the male lead, but his life wants are different, as his acting career affects his relationship with his girlfriend, Sona, who is a struggling actress.