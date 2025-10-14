/Happy Birthday Zoya Akhtar: Watch these 5 movies directed by 'Zo Zo'

Where to watch: Amazon Prime and Netflix

A highly acclaimed movie, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, revolves around three friends named Kabir, Imran, and Arjun who plan a vacation in Spain for Kabir's bachelorette. But, the condition the three friends put on the trip is that each will decide their personal activity to do, and the other two will have to perform that activity without saying no and combat their worst fears.