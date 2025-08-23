Who is this Bigg Boss 19 contestant, and why do netizens think he’s copying Sidharth Shukla? | Watch

The countdown for Bigg Boss season 19 has begun, and the teaser for the grand premiere has started. While the contestants have been kept a secret and will only be revealed by host and superstar Salman Khan, as per multiple reports, a few of the contestants’ names have already been revealed by inside sources and will be the probable entries in the house. On Saturday (Aug 23), a teaser was released, giving a hint to the audience about the release. Without revealing the faces, snippets from the contestants’ performances were shown. And if all the guesses are correct, the man behind the blurred face is Gaurav Khanna.

Bigg Boss season 19 new teaser: Who is this contestant?

The newly released teaser shows a man wearing a blingy blue jacket, dancing on the Bigg Boss stage. The teaser was shared with a hint in the caption, reading, “audience ka favorite beta.” Soon after the teaser was dropped, netizens were convinced that the man behind the blurred face was none other than Gaurav , a well-known television actor.

The caption of the clip reads,''Audience ka favorite beta is here to rule! When there is so much fun in Jhalak, the whole picture will be shocked 🔥 Watch #BiggBoss19, from 24th August, 9 pm only on #JioHotstar and 10:30 pm on @colorstv.''

In the 25-second clip, the actor, supposedly Gaurav, is dancing to the song “Naa Jaane Kahan Se Aaya Hai.” This is the same song in which Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla made his entry. This led many to think that Khanna might have used this song as a hint that he's here to win.

While some fans missed and remembered the late actor, others were quick to debate that Gaurav is trying to imitate Sidharth.

One user wrote,''This was Siddharth's reveal song performance too in big boss 13😢❤️''

Another user wrote, ''After seeing this entry,I instantly remembered Sidharth Shukla ❣️☺''

Who is Gaurav Khanna?

Gaurav Khanna is a well-known Indian television actor and has been part of several popular television shows, including Anupamaa. In 2025, he participated in the first season of Celebrity MasterChef India and emerged as the winner.

Bigg Boss 19: When and where to watch