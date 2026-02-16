/Revealed: The real story behind Rajkummar Rao's 'dramatic' physical transformation

Actor Rajkummar Rao’s recent appearance during an event sparked concerns among fans about his health. Rao appeared visibly more bulky with a different hairline, which led to speculations about the actor’s well-being.

Turns out, the actor has changed his appearance for a film role.

Rajkummar Rao undergoes a physical transformation for new film

Rajkummar Rao has consistently viewed physical transformation as an integral part of his craft, particularly in biopics. Over the years, he has repeatedly reshaped himself for roles, often embracing uncomfortable in-between phases that come with moving from one character to the next.

Currently, the actor is navigating another such phase as he shifts gears between two demanding biographical roles. While the visible changes have sparked conversation, those familiar with his process see it as a continuation of a long-standing pattern rather than something out of the ordinary.

A source close to Rao said, “For Ujjwal Nikam’s biopic, Rajkummar deliberately gained around 10 kilos as he had to portray an older phase of the character. He also experimented with his hair to make the age and journey feel authentic. At the moment, he’s in a transition phase, losing the weight he gained for Nikam while simultaneously doing look tests for his next biopic on Sourav Ganguly. This phase is completely intentional and part of moving from one character to another.”

The source added, “This isn’t new for him. Rajkummar has always pushed himself for his roles. Be it when he shaved his head for Bose or dropped around 7 kgs for his character in Trapped, or for Srikant,h where he refused to come out of the character on set even when cameras weren’t rolling. His focus is always on fully embodying the character he’s playing.”

‘I’m not a believer in prosthetic’

On Monday, Rao took to Instagram to update fans about his upcoming films and addressed speculations about his look.

Rao shared images of Nikam and Ganguly and revealed how he has undergone physical transformation for the two biopics he is part of. Along with the images, he shared a long note and wrote, "My being is through my Art. Just finished shooting for my next Biopic #NIKAM and yes, it has demanded me to change physically which I love doing. I’m not a believer in prosthetic as long as I can achieve the look through my hardwork which I’ve achieved in Nikam be it gaining weight or looking old (to play a certain age)or to make my hair thin which my hair stylist was very much against but everyone told me to not go half bald for BOSE also and to gain that much weight or to Not stop eating and lose so much weight for TRAPPED or to not behave like a visually impaired person even when cameras weren’t rolling during SRIKANTH. For Nikam I had to gain around 9-10 kgs and I was eating 2 pizzas and lot of sweets and my fav Aloo Parathas, Biryani and to not use anything glam to look like the part. Hopefully, when you will see the film which will be releasing soon you will be able to see all that hardwork in the film.

And now it’s the transition phase and time to lose these extra kgs and get ready to slip into Ganguly mode. Our very own Dada. Will always work the hardest to engage you, entertain you through my work. Much Love."