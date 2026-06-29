/The Family Man: Creator Raj Nidimoru shares major update about Season 4

The Family Man creator Raj Nidimoru has shared a major update about the next chapter of the beloved series, confirming that work on Season 4 is well underway. The acclaimed spy thriller led by Manoj Bajpayee, and the ending of Season 3 left several storylines unresolved, sparking speculation among viewers about Srikant Tiwari's future.

The Family Man Season 4 update

During a conversation with Variety India, Raj revealed that the apparent lack of closure in the previous season was intentional because the story was planned for two seasons.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"We had always planned Seasons 3 and 4 as one long story. Some viewers felt Season 3 ended midway, but in our minds, the central narrative had reached a logical point. Only Srikant Tiwari’s journey remained unfinished because it naturally continued into the next season. So yes, we’re writing furiously. We have to get to the second part of that story," he said.

Manoj Bajpayee on the series

Earlier, Manoj had also opened up about the show's progress during an interaction with News18 Showsha. "Raj and DK are currently busy with the filming of Farzi. Soon after finishing it, they will dive into The Family Man’s new season. Bas script ke last draft ko final shape dena baaki hai, and then they will start taking dates," he said.

About Family Man

Season 3, which premiered in late 2025, focused on Northeast India, where Srikant Tiwari struggled to tackle a complex national security crisis linked to Project Sahakar. The cast also featured Jaideep Ahlawat as antagonist Rukma, and Vijay Sethupathi's Farzi character Michael Vedanayagam in a special role.