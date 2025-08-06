/Sunburn festival 2025: Mumbai to host the musical event for the first time ever! Know date, ticket details and more

For the first time ever, India’s financial capital city, Mumbai, will host Sunburn Festival, known as Asia’s largest electronic dance music (EDM) event. The festival has been taking place in Goa since its launch in 2007. The iconic three-day music event, which has long been associated with Goa, promises enhanced accessibility, scale, energy, and an immersive experience for music lovers with this debut in the City of Dreams.

For all the music lovers, the three-day festival is scheduled to take place on December 19, 20 and 21 in Mumbai. The venue has yet to be announced.

Exclusive pre-sale of tickets for RuPay Credit Card holders will go live on August 12th at 12 PM. General On-Sale of tickets for the festival will open for all from August 14th, 2025, at Noon on BookMyShow.

The shift from Goa to Mumbai follows a fan survey conducted by the organisers, which “found that one in two respondents were keen to explore the flagship festival outside of Goa, with a clear preference for Mumbai.”

Sunburn’s 2025 edition will be held under the theme “Ascend: Beyond the Real”, which the organisers describe as an immersive format with upgraded production, stage design and infrastructure.

Speaking on the development, Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, said, “Nearly two decades ago, we set out with a simple yet powerful vision, to create a world-class electronic dance music experience in India. What followed was the beginning of a movement, with Sunburn Festival becoming one of the first to put India on the global entertainment map and shape a thriving music tourism culture.”

He further added, “Goa has been an integral part of that story and will always be close to us, but building a legacy also means taking it forward. Bringing Sunburn to Mumbai feels like the right step, creating new energy and connections in a city that never stands still. The city’s creative pulse and deep ties to youth culture make it the perfect stage for what’s next. With the support of the Government of Maharashtra, we’re proud to help shape Mumbai’s rise as India’s festival capital, and I can’t wait to see what we build together this year.”

Since its inception in 2007, Sunburn Festival has hosted artists including Martin Garrix, Skrillex, Swedish House Mafia, Alan Walker, Armin van