Asia has become a hotspot for live music events, attracting global fans with its pop sensations and vibrant music culture. For all music lovers, 2025 is packed with brilliant and memorable performances across the continent. From neon-lit arenas to local traditions, food and art, these concerts offer a perfect reason to take a musical trip. This year's calendar is bursting with top icons storming stages from Seoul to Singapore. This article is the complete guide for your upcoming musical journey, so pack your bags and take a ride.



1. Travis Scott

Travis Scott brings his Circus Maximus World Tour to Asia for the first time. The shows are seeing a massive response, with tickets selling out in minutes. The high-energy concert will take place in Seoul, Saitama, and India. Rapper Travis Scott will host the concert from 18 September to 19 October 2025. Fans can expect a setlist filled with classics and new hits from Utopia, JackBoys 2, and more.



2. G-Dragon

The K-pop star G-Dragon (GD) is set to bring the Asia leg of his Übermensch solo world tour. G-Dragon will kick off his tour at the AsiaWorld-Expo Arena in Hong Kong for three electrifying nights. The scheduled dates for the concert are 8, 9, and 10 August 2025, respectively. Catch the musician and fashion icon GD performing tracks like POWER, Drama, and others.



3. Blackpink

Blackpink returns for their encore performances with The Deadline World Tour. The tour kicked off in South Korea and is now making its way to Asia across Kaohsiung, Bangkok, Jakarta, Bulacan, and Singapore. The global K-pop girl group will light up stadiums from 18 October to 30 November 2025.



4. Tyler, the Creator

Tyler, the Creator’s Chromokopia tour lands in Asia in September 2025, with stops in Tokyo, Seoul, Bangkok, and Manila. The tour marks his debut in Manila and Bangkok, supported by Paris Texas, making this concert worth catching. Highly anticipated by fans, this Asia leg is one of the major tour highlights of the year.



5. Bibi

South Korean artist BIBI embarks on her inaugural global tour titled EVE in 2025. This tour brings her hip-hop and pop fusion to stages across Asia, with stops in Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, and Taiwan. Mark your calendars from 3 August to 4 October to experience her electrifying presence as part of BIBI 1st WORLD TOUR.



6. One Universe Festival

One Universe Festival is a two-day banger music event scheduled for 15 and 16 August 2025 in Seoul, South Korea. The music festival is a must-attend, featuring a mix of global and regional artists like Charli XCX, BIBI, Charlie Puth, and Sophie Powers. Enjoy the high-energy show in a vibrant summer setting.



7. Fuji Rock Japan

Japan’s biggest music event, Fuji Rock Festival, is going to set the stage on fire from 25 to 27 July at Naeba Ski Resort in Niigata Prefecture, Japan. The three-day festival features a number of international stars from Vampire Weekend to Fred Again, along with a variety of Japanese artists. The event is sure to offer awesome vibes and a green environment, making it a must-attend.



8. Tomorrowland

Tomorrowland is bringing its magic to China with its debut special indoor event titled The Magic of Tomorrowland in Shanghai. The event will be held at Hero Dome, Shanghai’s iconic Bund waterfront, on 22 November 2025. The event is a significant investment to experience spectacular stage sets and emerging Chinese talent.



9. One Republic

In 2025, OneRepublic has brought The Artificial Paradise Tour to Asia with power-packed performances. Now it’s winding up the tour with a special one-night concert on 19 December 2025 in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. The concert will also feature a special appearance by indie-pop artist Mishaal Tamer. If you want to enjoy a good musical night, then this one is for you.



10. Oasis