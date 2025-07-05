/Sona Mohapatra calls out trolls after slamming Kaanta Laga makers post Shefali Jariwala's death:'Paid PR to milk someone’s death''

Singer Sona Mohapatra is facing backlash over her controversial remarks on the remix version of Kaanta Laga, which featured the late actress Shefali Jariwala. Mohapatra slammed filmmakers Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru for announcing the "retirement" of the song following Jariwala's death.



The controversy began after Mohapatra criticized the director duo's post regarding the “retirement” of the 2002 remix of Kaanta Laga.



Sona Mohapatra on criticism of Shefali Jariwala's Kaanta Laga



Sona has received significant backlash for her post, in which she called out the makers of the music video, referring to it as “smutty.”



After Jariwala’s passing, the makers of the song shared a post saying they had officially retired the track. Annoyed by the statement, Mohapatra accused the directors of using the actress's death for publicity as she called out the remix version of the 1972 song that was composed, written and sung by; RD Burman, Majroon Sultanpuri, and Lata Mangeshkar



“3 legends created KAANTA LAGA. Composer, lyricist and singer; RD Burman, Majroon Sultanpuri, Lata Mangeshkar and this utterly misplaced ‘retirement’ by people calling themselves ‘makers’ to get some PR out of a death, nothing less. (Viral B is a paid site largely) These two only created a smutty video with a remix with a 19-year-old. (Of course no permission from legends required for their xx interpretation). RIP and all for the 42 year old lady but legacy? and this (sic),” she wrote.



Many found Sona’s comments insensitive and were quick to call her out for what was deemed a “derogatory” statement.



On Saturday, the Ambarsariya singer responded to the criticism, questioning the image of India’s musical heritage.

“To all those trolling me about being insensitive, are we okay with RD Burman, Lata Mangeshkar, Majrooh Sultanpuri legends of our musical heritage fading and getting disconnected from their own creations? We are ok with paid PR to milk someone’s death? Calling yourself the ‘makers’ of Kaanta Laga is okay when you are just the makers of a remix video? (sic).”

Mohapatra's post on X has drawn mixed reactions from the netizens.



''Someone needed to say it…'' one X user wrote.



Another user wrote,''Why are you so salty about everything. This doesn’t even concern you lady. Mid life crisis much?''



Meanwhile, Shefali Jariwala, aka Kaanta Laga girl, died at the age of 42 after suffering a cardiac arrest.