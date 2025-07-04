/Shefali Jariwala death: Actress' husband Parag Tyagi pens emotional tribute to 'Pari'

Shefali Jariwala's sudden death at the age of 42 has left the entire country in shock. Fans and celebrities are yet to come to terms with her death. The former Bigg Boss 13 contestant's official cause of death has not been revealed yet, but several reports suggest that a sharp drop in blood pressure, followed by a heart attack, may have caused her death. The late actress' husband, Parag Tyagi, penned a lengthy and emotional note for his beloved wife on social media. Tributes poured in support for Parag Tyagi, and from celebs and fans in the comment section.

Parag Tyagi's lengthy heartfelt tribute for her wife Shefali Jariwala

He urged netizens to remember Shefali Jariwala with love always. Soon, fans took to the comment section to remember her and shower her with love. One user wrote, "In our hearts always". Another user wrote, "Rest in peace, Shefali". "Parag bhai, more strength and prayers to you", wrote the third user.

Shefali Jariwala's final moments were revealed by her close friend

During a podcast with Vickey Lalwani, Shefali Jariwala's best friend, Pooja Ghai, shared what Shefali Jariwala did on the day before her death. She said, "On that day, she did take the drip, the Vitamin C. But, like I said, it's a very normal thing to take a Vitamin C. I mean, we all take Vitamin C, right? I think post-COVID people have just started taking Vitamin C as regularly as possible. And Vitamin C is something I take as well. So, it's a very normal thing".

"While I was standing there, the police guys called for the guy who gave her the IV drip to just check what the medicine was that she was taking, and that's when it was revealed that she had taken an IV drip. It's so common. If you walk down the streets here in Dubai, you see multiple vitamin C drips at regular clinics and salons. She was in a profession where she had to be her best, and she was her best. She looked the best", Pooja Ghai said.