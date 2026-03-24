/Sitaare Zameen Par is finally on OTT: Here's when and where to watch Aamir Khan’s film

Actor Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par is set to release on OTT months after the actor decided to release the movie on pay-per-view. Earlier, many believed that the film would not be available on any streaming platform. However, later, the actor himself shared that he wanted his movie to be available on OTT.

Now, as a surprise to many, the film is set to arrive on digital platforms in April. Previously, Khan had announced that the comedy-drama would be released exclusively in theatres, with no immediate OTT release.

Sitaare Zameen Par on OTT: Here’s when the movie will release

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After months of its original release, the movie is set to arrive on the streaming platform Sony LIV. On Monday, the platform officially unveiled the date for its digital premiere.



Sitaare Zameen Par will begin streaming on Sony LIV from April 3, on the occasion of Good Friday.

The announcement was made on the official social media handle, reading, “Kisi ke liye alag… kisi ke liye normal… Sabka apna normal hota hai… A heartwarming story of Hope, heart and healing… Watch #SitaareZameenPar #SabkaApnaApnaNormal, streaming from 3rd April on Sony LIV.''

What is Sitaare Zameen Par about?

Released in June, the spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par featured 10 neurodivergent actors along with Khan and Genelia Deshmukh.



Directed by RS Prasanna, the film revolves around Aamir, who plays the role of a basketball coach. As a punishment, he is given the task of training a group of neurodivergent players for an upcoming basketball championship. Initially reluctant and irritated, Aamir goes on to train the students, without realising that he will learn some of life’s most important lessons along the way.



Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar are the 10 young actors who played these roles. The film received mostly positive reviews from critics. After the release, Khan also made the film available on his YouTube channel, Aamir Khan Talkies, where it was offered on pay-per-view at a price of ₹100.



Explaining his decision to release the movie on YouTube and step away from a major streaming deal, the actor revealed that he had to first buy out his partners, which cost him a significant amount.

