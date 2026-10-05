/Sanjay Dutt clarifies ‘can’t feel peace in India’ remark: ‘Never my intention to offend’

Following a widespread backlash, Sanjay Dutt has reacted to the criticism over his recent comments about the condition of the country. It emerged after a clip from his appearance on Shekhar Suman’s Shekhar Tonite surfaced online, in which he spoke about not being able to feel the same sense of peace in India.

On Sunday, the actor took to social media to reveal that the conversation was scripted and intended as humour.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Sanjay Dutt issues clarification

"I would like to clarify that it was never my intention to hurt, offend, or disrespect the sentiments of any individual, community, or institution. My remarks were made in the context of a scripted conversation intended to be light-hearted and humorous. The spirit behind them was similar to the humour and satire seen in films like Munna Bhai, particularly the concept of 'Gandhigiri,' which was intended to convey a message of love, warmth, togetherness, and goodwill. Unfortunately, my words were interpreted outside of that intended context," Dutt wrote on X.

What did Sanjay Dutt say?

During his appearance on the show, Dutt said, "The people of this country are so lovely. There should be peace here. I can't feel that peace in our country anymore. We Indians are large-hearted people, and we are hospitable. We have given so much, and we should always remain that way. I pray to Shivji that those days come back soon."

It was a part of the wider segment in which he stepped into the iconic Munna Bhai character.

The Gandhi Jayanti episode also featured Dutt imagining what he would do if he became the Prime Minister of India. "My dear countrymen, today I am very happy to have become your PM. There is a strange kind of energy running through my body. This is such a huge country, there are so many people, and now the responsibility of all of them is on me," he said. "But you people don’t have to worry at all. I am not going abroad to celebrate this happiness. I will stay right here, among all of you. Otherwise, how will there be a connection between the PM and the people?"

On the work front, Dutt recently appeared in the Saudi Arabian film 7 Dogs, alongside Salman Khan in a cameo appearance.