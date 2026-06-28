/Rohit Shetty targeted with fresh Rs 20 crore extortion threat; Police probe possible Lawrence Bishnoi gang connection

FilmmakerRohitShetty has allegedly received a fresh extortion threat demanding Rs 20 crore, with the caller claiming to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The threat, delivered through an audio clip, warned that the earlier firing outside the filmmaker's residence was only a "trailer" and that the next attack would directly target him.

According to Mumbai Crime Branch officials, the audio message was received recently and has now been sent for forensic examination to verify its authenticity and identify the speaker.

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Investigators suspect the voice in the clip could belong to Shubham Lonkar, a wanted accused in the Baba Siddique murder case, although officials have not yet confirmed the identity.

Earlier Firing OutsideRohitShetty's Residence

The latest threat comes months after unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire outsideRohitShetty's residence in Mumbai's Juhu area.

While no one was injured in the incident, the firing had triggered a major security response, with police launching an investigation into whether it was an intimidation tactic linked to an extortion attempt.

Following the firing, security around the filmmaker's residence was enhanced, and investigators began examining possible links with organised crime syndicates that have increasingly targeted prominent businessmen, politicians and celebrities in recent years.

The fresh audio message now appears to directly reference that incident, with the caller allegedly saying the firing was merely a warning and threatening a more serious attack if the extortion demand is not met.

Forensic Analysis Underway

Mumbai Crime Branch has handed over the audio clip for forensic voice analysis. Investigators are working to establish whether the voice indeed belongs to Shubham Lonkar and whether the message originated from members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang or from someone attempting to use the gang's name to create fear.

Officials are also examining technical evidence, including the source of the audio message and any digital trail that could help identify those behind the threat.

Bishnoi Gang Under Scanner

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has repeatedly figured in investigations involving extortion threats against high-profile personalities across the country. In recent years, several Bollywood actors, businessmen and political figures have allegedly received threats invoking the gang's name, prompting heightened security and multiple investigations by central and state agencies.

With the fresh threat toRohitShetty, investigators are once again probing whether the gang's network is directly involved or whether criminal elements are exploiting its notoriety for extortion.