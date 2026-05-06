/Ram Gopal Varma says Mamata Banerjee is 'attacking democracy; after she refuses to resign

People in India have been talking about politics ever since the results of the 2026 Assembly elections in four states, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Assam, were declared. While Kerala and Assam took a backseat, it was politician Mamata Banerjee’s defeat and actor-turned-politician Vijay’s victory that grabbed the internet’s attention.

A day after Banerjee’s party, All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), was defeated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a huge margin, the outgoing Chief Minister refused to resign.

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Amid this, director and filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has reacted to Banerjee's claim.

Hitting back at the politician, Varma said that she's attacking democracy. Taking to X, RGV wrote that even after 15 years as Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata is ignoring Democracy.

''After so many DECADES in POLITICIS and 15 years as C M , I can’t believe that @MamataOfficial is ignoring that DEMOCRACY by it’s very DNA is about INSTITUTIONS and attacking them amounts to attacking DEMOCRACY.” RGV wrote.

Not only RGV, but filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri also criticised Banerjee, recalling what he and his film went through during her tenure.

Alleging that he was assaulted and that his film was banned in the state, Agnihotri levelled serious accusations against the outgoing CM.

Why is Mamta Banerjee refusing to resign as CM?

Banerjee has refused to resign following the West Bengal election results, which were announced on May 4, alleging that the elections were unfair. For the first time, the BJP is set to form the government after a landslide victory, winning 207 seats.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, the outgoing CM said,"I will not resign. I did not lose. I will not go to Raj Bhavan... the question doesn't arise. We didn't lose the election. They can defeat us officially through the Election Commission, but morally we won the election."