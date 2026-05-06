/Bengal transition begins: Retired bureaucrats appointed by Mamata Banerjee's govt barred from offices

Ahead of the formation of a new BJP government in West Bengal, all retired bureaucrats appointed during Mamata Banerjee’s tenure have been barred from attending office. Authorities said all retired officials still serving in multiple departments have been told not to report for work starting today.



The directive was issued by West Bengal Chief Secretary Dushyant Nariala from Lok Bhavan to all departmental secretaries, who have conveyed it within their respective offices. The order will remain in force until the new government take charge. Several retired officials working as advisors have already tendered their resignations and vacated their government accommodations.



In addition, the Chief Secretary again directed all departments on Tuesday to remain vigilant, instructing them to properly safeguard all important files and ensure they do not leave departmental premises under any circumstances. Financial advisors have also been directed to play a significant role in the whole process, compiling a list of files.

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BJP's decisive victory in West Bengal

The BJP secured a decisive victory on Monday, winning 207 of West Bengal’s 294 seats. The Trinamool Congress, in power for 15 years, was reduced to just 80 seats. Mamata Banerjee also lost her Bhabanipur stronghold to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari by 15,105 votes.



Bhabanipur, long considered a Trinamool bastion in south Kolkata, turned into a high-profile contest, with both leaders present during counting. The BJP is now preparing for its first swearing-in ceremony in the state, scheduled for May 9.