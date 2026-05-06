/Congress extends official support to Vijay's TVK in Tamil Nadu as resort politics begin: Can the magic number change?

Tamil Nadu politics has heated up after the election results were announced making Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) the winner. Actor-turned politician Vijay now has to ally with smaller parties to form the government. Congress has extended its official support to Vijay's party. The actor-turned politician has also written to Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) for support. Meanwhile, to secure the number of his MLAs, Vijay has began what is known as 'resort politics.'

Congress extends support to Vijay's TVK

Tamil Nadu Congress has extended letter of support to Vijay's TVK. In the letter, it said that Vijay formally requested the Indian National Congress (INC) to extend its support for forming a government in Tamil Nadu. It said that the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee and the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) has decided to extend its full support to the TVK to form the government. As a condition, Congress has said that TVK should not ally with “any communal forces that do not believe in the Constitution of India.” It said, “The Indian National Congress stands for, and is the founding political party for, secular, progressive and welfarist politics in India. It is our constitutional duty to respect, uphold and help fulfil this mandate of the people of Tamil Nadu. This alliance between the TVK and the Tamil Nadu Congress will strive to bring back Perunthalaivar Kamaraj's glory days of Tamil Nadu, with a strong commitment to Thanthai Periyar's social justice ideals and Dr. BR Ambedkar's constitutional ideals in the years and decades to come."



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Girish Chodankar said that the alliance between the two parties is built on mutual respect, a fair share of responsibilities, and a spirit of cooperation. He added that the partnership is not limited to forming the current government but is also intended to continue for future elections, including local body polls, Lok Sabha, and Rajya Sabha. He further stated that Vijay and Rahul Gandhi have jointly committed to honouring the mandate given by the people of Tamil Nadu and to working towards a secular and progressive government, with a focus on fulfilling the aspirations and promises made to the public, particularly the youth.

Resort politics in Tamil Nadu

Vijay has moved TVK MLAs in a private luxury resort in Mamallapuram. Over 50 MLAs are currently staying at the Four Points Star hotel in Poonjeri, Mamallapuram, and more TVK MLAs are expected to arrive through the day. To ensure security, a heavy police presence has been deployed around the resort, with increased surveillance in place.

Can the magic number change in Tamil Nadu?

Vijay is all set to stake his claim on the top post in Tamil Nadu after voters in the state overwhelmingly voted in his favour. With a poll debut with an impressive 108 seats, Vijay will meet Tamil Nadu governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Wednesday (May 6). However, in an assembly with 234 seats, Vijay's TVK falls 10 short of the majority mark of 118.

Vijay contested from Perumbur and Trichy East, winning both the seats. So, Vijay will have to choose one seat for being the MLA. That reduces TVK's number to 107. Additionally, the ruling party will also have to appoint a speaker, which effectively brings the number down to 106. However, in both the cases, the magic number also changes. So, the effective strength of the House becomes 117. In any case, Vijay will have to ensure 117 mark to form the government. Now, with Congress' support the number becomes 111. Vijay has written to VCK that has 2 seats. If VCK supports TVK, the number becomes 113 - which is still 4 less than the magic mark.