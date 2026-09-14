/Ram Gopal Varma reveals details of Mohit Suri’s gangster drama; says film will be bigger than Dhurandhar

Ram Gopal Varma has confirmed that he and Mohit Suri have joined hands for an upcoming project. The news was shared by Varma on social media. The filmmaker revealed that he has written the screenplay and will co-produce the film; Suri will take charge of direction.

RGV confirms project with Mohit Suri

Teasing the collaboration, he wrote, "Me and #Saiyaara's @mohit11481 for his NEXT film are COOKING together a LOVE DISH full of GANGSTER CURRY... Details to be SERVED VERY VERY SOON."

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Suri later reshared the announcement and described the project as "straight from the heart... Armed with a loaded gun!"

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RGV shares details about the upcoming project

Varma has now offered a detailed look into the story. On Monday, he revealed the central backdrop of the film, saying, "The story is set in the times of the Dawood Ibrahim- Chhota Rajan split, due to a man called Sautya and how the Indian intelligence agencies were involved in the later proceedings which further led to some key events of the aftermath of the 93 serial blasts."

Bigger than Dhurandhar

According to the filmmaker, Suri has added a touch of emotion to a narrative loaded with crime and action. "For a story with this kind of a backdrop Mohit brought in a tremendous flair of his own brand of from the heart characters, superlative emotional music and never before thought of ultra realistic action," he added. “Not that I am comparing us to them, but just as an example, I always wondered how it will be, if Coppola directed JAWS or Spielberg directed GODFATHER the contrast being the point.”

Varma has already set high expectations for the project, saying, "But their character mastery is the commonality and after seeing his vision for what I wrote, I believe that Mohit’s film will be much larger in scale than DHURANDHAR, and much more rooted than SATYA in its heart."

Suri and RGV's work front

After Saiyaara, which featured Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in the lead roles, Suri is set to reunite the actors for another romantic project backed by Yash Raj Films. It is expected to release in 2027.

Meanwhile, Varma is working on Police Company, a crime drama featuring Harshvardhan Rane in a character inspired by Mumbai Police encounter specialist Daya Nayak. The project is being produced by T-Series.