/Raja Shivaji OTT release: When and where to watch Riteish Deshmukh's epic historical saga

Ritesh Deshmukh's historical saga, Raja Shivaji, is set to premiere on an OTT platform following its successful theatrical run on May 1, 2026. The film grossed an estimated Rs 120 crore worldwide and received positive reviews, particularly highlighting Deshmukh's esteemed performance, who also serves as the director of the movie.

Raja Shivaji OTT release

After receiving significant acclaim during its theatrical run, Raja Shivaji, which depicts the inspiring journey of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is now set for streaming.

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On June 26 (Friday), Netflix took to its official Instagram account to share the big announcement of the release of Riteish Deshmukh's film. Sharing the poster of the film, the post read, "Vidroh karne aa rahein hai Raje. Watch Raja Shivaji, out now, in Marathi and Hindi, on Netflix."

Available to watch in two languages, which include Hindi and Marathi, the movie chronicles the life of the legendary Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

About Raja Shivaji

Directed by Deshmukh, the movie is backed by the producer's duty to his wife, Genelia Deshmukh, and Jyoti Deshpande under Mumbai Film Company and Jio Studios. It features a star-studded ensemble, including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte, and Genelia Deshmukh.

On the other side, Salman Khan also made a special appearance in the movie. He portrays the brave Maratha warrior Jiva Mahala alongside Riteish.

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection