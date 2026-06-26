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Raja Shivaji OTT release: When and where to watch Riteish Deshmukh's epic historical saga

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 23:33 IST | Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 23:33 IST
Raja Shivaji OTT release: When and where to watch Riteish Deshmukh's epic historical saga

Poster of Raja Shivaji Photograph: (X)

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After a successful theatrical run, Raja Shivaji, directed by and starring Riteish Deshmukh, is now set to be available on an OTT platform. The film, released on May 1, 2026, has become the highest-grossing Marathi film of all time.

Ritesh Deshmukh's historical saga, Raja Shivaji, is set to premiere on an OTT platform following its successful theatrical run on May 1, 2026. The film grossed an estimated Rs 120 crore worldwide and received positive reviews, particularly highlighting Deshmukh's esteemed performance, who also serves as the director of the movie.

Raja Shivaji OTT release

After receiving significant acclaim during its theatrical run, Raja Shivaji, which depicts the inspiring journey of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is now set for streaming.

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On June 26 (Friday), Netflix took to its official Instagram account to share the big announcement of the release of Riteish Deshmukh's film. Sharing the poster of the film, the post read, "Vidroh karne aa rahein hai Raje. Watch Raja Shivaji, out now, in Marathi and Hindi, on Netflix."

Available to watch in two languages, which include Hindi and Marathi, the movie chronicles the life of the legendary Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

About Raja Shivaji

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Directed by Deshmukh, the movie is backed by the producer's duty to his wife, Genelia Deshmukh, and Jyoti Deshpande under Mumbai Film Company and Jio Studios. It features a star-studded ensemble, including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte, and Genelia Deshmukh.

On the other side, Salman Khan also made a special appearance in the movie. He portrays the brave Maratha warrior Jiva Mahala alongside Riteish.

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection

According to a report by Sacnilk, Raja Shivaji has achieved worldwide gross collections of Rs 117.97 crore across 92,726 shows. Made on a budget of Rs 75 crore, the movie did well at the box office and received widespread praise for its remarkable performances and for beautifully portraying the true story it is based on.

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Vanshika Raghav

Vanshika Raghav

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Vanshika Raghav

Vanshika Raghav is an entertainment journalist specializing in celebrity news, trending pop culture, and SEO-driven content, she turns viral moments into scroll-stopping stories. F...Read More

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