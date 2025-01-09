Filmmaker, poet, writer and journalist Pritish Nandy is no more. Nandy breathed his last on Wednesday (Jan 8) at 73 in Mumbai.

Born on Jan 15, 1952, in Bhagalpur, Bihar, Nandy wore many hats. Apart from being a celebrated journalist, he was widely known for his contributions to Indian cinema. Pritish was also a poet, writer, and painter.

Celebrities remember Pritish Nandy

Soon after the news broke, celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and filmmaker Hansal Mehta expressed grief.

Remembering Nandy, Anil Kapoor on Instagram wrote, "Shocked and heartbroken by the loss of my dear friend Pritish Nandy. A fearless editor, a brave soul, and a man of his word, he embodied integrity like no other. I still remember a bold Illustrated Weekly cover shoot he planned-when I felt uncomfortable, he scrapped it immediately, saying, 'If you're not happy, I won't publish it' That gesture marked the beginning of a lifelong friendship built on trust and respect. My heart goes out to his family. I'll always miss his presence, his voice, and the fearless spirit he brought to everything he did."

Actor Sanjay Dutt described Nandy as a "true creative genius".

"A true creative genius and a kind soul. You will be missed sir," he posted on Instagram.

A true creative genius and a kind soul, you will be missed sir. #PritishNandy 🙏🏼

Actor Sayani Gupta, who worked with Nandy in acclaimed show Four More Shots Please!, wrote on Instagram, "The youngest guy in the room, the most articulate and brilliant. Always smiling, always warm and with that glint in his eyes. He loved a good conversation. He loved Bong women. And I knew he loved me. He would always express his love & never shied away from appreciating the people around him. There are very few people who are this magnetic," she wrote."

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, too, expressed grief. "Sad, sad news. My most personal work has lost one of its greatest patrons. You lived well Mr Nandy. Will miss you terribly. Deepest condolences to the entire family. I remember when I first met him in 2005 I had shared the idea for Omerta. Let's make it he said. When nobody had belief in me or my ideas Mr Pritish Nandy gave me the strength to dare, to dream and to tell stories that mattered to me - no matter what. He did not end up producing Omerta eventually but I owe the film and a lot of my journey beginning from Shahid to him. We had the most delightful conversations, he was always candid with me and I always left his room very energized. So hard to believe that he is gone. The past tense just isn't for men like him."

The Legend That Was Pritish Nandy

Deeply deeply saddened and shocked to know about the demise of one of my dearest and closest friends #PritishNandy! Amazing poet, writer, filmmaker and a brave and unique editor/journalist! He was my support system and a great source of strength in my initial days in Mumbai.

In the early 90s, he hosted a popular talk show, The Pritish Nandy Show on Doordarshan. Later in his career, he ventured towards the showbiz world, producing several movies such as Kareena Kapoor Khan's Chameli, Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena, Kaante, Raat Gayi Baat Gayi? and Shaadi Ke Side Effects.

(With agency inputs)