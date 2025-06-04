/Preity Zinta emotional after PBKS' IPL 2025 loss, netizens hail her as 'soul of Punjab Kings'

While everyone was busy celebrating RCB's win, it was a heartbreaking moment for Punjab Kings, their fans, and co-owner, Bollywood actress Preity Zinta.



Following the nail-biting finale on June 3, Rajat Patidar-led RCB won the match after defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India.

Preity Zinta breaks down after PBKS' loss in IPL 2025

After playing exceptionally well throughout the season, Punjab Kings reached the finals. Unfortunately, victory was not on their side.



While RCB fans were busy celebrating the moment, on the Punjab Kings' side, everyone looked visibly emotional, especially Zinta.



In several videos and pictures going viral across social media, the actress looked upset as she walked across the field, consoling the players after the heartbreaking loss.



Dressed in a white kurta with red salwar and a patchwork dupatta, the actress' emotions were quite evident on her face. Throughout the season, she had been a rock for her team, enthusiastically supporting the players from the stands.



Soon after the clips went viral, netizens came together to hail Zinta.



Commenting on Zinta's video, one user wrote, ''#PreityZinta - A Gem for #PunjabKings. Tough luck again this time!''



Another wrote,''#PreityZinta has tears in her eyes, as expected. She's heartbroken again. I saw similar visuals in 2014.💔''

Third user wrote,''These tears of #PreityZinta, #ShashankSingh and #ShreyasIyer show how much pain they are in.''

Punjab Kings have never won a trophy in IPL history, and this was only their second time reaching the finals. They last made it to an IPL final in 2014, when they lost the trophy to Kolkata Knight Riders at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.