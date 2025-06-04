/Virat Kohli, the GOAT! Ranveer Singh, Allu Arjun, and other stars celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s victory

What a night it was! Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won their maiden IPL title after a long wait of 18 years. On Tuesday (June 3), Indian star Virat Kohli finally lifted the IPL trophy with his entire team, and it was a moment that the Indian cricketer and the fans of the IPL team had waited for more than a decade.



After a thrilling match, RCB defeated the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India.



RCB win IPL 2025: Ranveer Singh, Allu Arjun celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s win



Since the Rajat Patidar-led RCB has clinched the trophy, celebrations are going on across the country with fans going gaga. Many Indian celebrities, including Ranveer Singh, Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Ajay Devgn, and Kartik Aaryan, have also reacted to the big win. Check some of the reactions below:



Vicky Kaushal shared a photo of Virat and the entire team celebrating their win. Sharing the pictures on his Instagram stories, he wrote, “To the man who's given everything to the sport... this was long due! Virat Kohli.”

Ranveer Singh shared a photo of Kohli's emotional moment from yesterday's match. Singh called Kohli a “one club player” along with a crown emoji.

Sharing a picture of RCB players from yesterday's match, Allu Arjun wrote, “THE WAIT IS OVER. ‘Ee sala cup namde!' At last! We've been waiting for this day for 18 years. A big, big congratulations to RCB!”



The Pushpa actor also shared a video of his son Ayaan, who was overjoyed after RCB's win.

Rashmika Mandanna also shared a photo of an RCB player on her Instagram story and wrote, ''It smells like victory in here'' followed by a red heart emoji.



Kartik Aaryan also shared a video of Kohli on Instagram stories and wrote, “Finally Jersey No 18, after 18 years. Congratulations GOAT Virat Kohli.”



Actor Sunil Shetty shared a heartfelt video of Virat and Anushka after RCB won the match. The celebrity couple marked the win with a tight hug and sweet kisses. Sharing the clip, Shetty wrote, ''18 years. Countless runs. Infinite belief. And… destiny finally wore Red. VIRAT KOHLI — the man who gave IPL its fiercest roar — finally lifts the trophy he’s chased with heart, fire and soul. This isn’t just a win. It’s a love story sealed with glory.''